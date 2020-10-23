See 'The Phantom of the Opera' online Oct. 30

To commemorate the spooky month of October, Abendmusik will feature a special online presentation of the 1925 silent film "The Phantom of the Opera." The film will air at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at www.abendmusik.org and will be free to the public.

The film will be accompanied by Abendmusik Artistic Director Tom Trenney playing the 6,000-pipe Lied Organ.

Starring Lon Chaney in the title role, "The Phantom of the Opera" was added to the U.S. National Film Registry in 1998 and deemed "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant." The film became famous upon its release for Chaney's intense makeup and period costumes. Few other films are as historically connected to the American suspense horror movie genre as this 1925 masterpiece.

This concert event is sponsored by Dr. John Casey and the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center. As part of this performance, Abendmusik encourages donations to support the vital work of the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) Music Outreach Program (MOP). MOP offers music lessons, instruments and sheet music to Lincoln students who cannot afford a musical education.

