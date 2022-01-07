See silent film 'Mark of Zorro' with organ accompaniment Jan. 21

Virtuoso organist Tom Trenney will pull out all the stops of the 6,000-pipe Lied organ at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D Streets, to accompany the action of the legendary Douglas Fairbanks in the swashbuckling 1920 silent film, "The Mark of Zorro."

This unique, interactive event is co-sponsored by the Ross Theater and Lincoln Organ Showcase, and is among the highlights of Abendmusik's 50th anniversary season.

Trenney has performed live improvised scores for silent films across the country, including performances at Benaroya Symphony Hall in Seattle, Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, and Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Hall.

The concert is free and open to the public. Freewill donations will be collected to benefit Abendmusik's music outreach. The performance will also be livestreamed from www.abendmusik.org. For more information, visit the website or call Abendmusik at 402-476-9933.

