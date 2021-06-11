See La Flesche Picotte clay sculpture Thursday

The Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs and the Lincoln Parks Foundation, with support from the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte Center, invite the public to attend the Dr. Susan Reception on Thursday, June 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hub Café, 250 N. 21st St.

La Flesche Picotte was the first American Indian woman in the United States to receive a medical degree and become a physician (in 1889), and was also an active social reformer.

The evening will include the very first public appearance of the 7.5-foot clay model of La Flesche Picotte created by renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor, who also created the Ponca Chief Standing Bear sculptures now located at both Centennial Mall in Lincoln and Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

Join in celebrating what would be Dr. Susan’s 165th birthday by snapping a selfie and enjoying light hors d’oeuvres and drinks offered from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The sculptor, Victor, will then close the evening with a short presentation next door at the Jane Snyder Trails Center.

RSVP to alicia.gray@nebraska.gov if you plan to attend. Please also note if you plan to bring a guest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0