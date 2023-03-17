The public is invited to attend the Witherbee Neighborhood Association meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd St.

Justin Evertson, educator and green infrastructure coordinator from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, will present drought-tolerant landscape designs and ways to save money on watering in this changing climate.

His presentation will include the value of trees on your property, the need to develop diversity in species and age of trees, and how to keep them prominent over time. Evertson says we need to be proactive in tree planting in Lincoln’s older neighborhoods.

He will also comment on Lincoln’s newest Statewide Arboretum affiliate landscape steward site at Woods Park, Witherbee’s neighborhood park.

Evertson has worked for the Nebraska Forest Service and Nebraska Statewide Arboretum since 1990, serving as the green infrastructure coordinator since 2010. He oversees programs that provide funding, technical assistance and educational outreach for community forestry and public landscaping efforts across the state.

His has expertise in trees, agriculture and sustainable landscaping. Evertson has authored several publications with an emphasis on woody plant selection. He’s passionate about trees, the native landscape, biodiversity and sustainability.