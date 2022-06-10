See colorful paintings at Noyes' 3rd Friday show

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a Third Friday event featuring eight Noyes artists’ work in vibrant colors and some unique media on June 17 from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display during regular gallery hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through June 30.

Noyes newcomer Jessica Misner’s paintings use bright colors and pattern to create lovely illustrations that suggest stories and feelings.

In a similar vein but in three dimensions, Cody Grape makes lively miniature sculptures from unique materials wrapped and connected with wire. They cry out to be held and examined closely.

Other participating artists include: Tom Marshall (photography), Ginger Wilson (mixed media), Kevin Baker (wood sculpture and painting), Heather Duckers (painting), Joe Cameron (painting) and Shailee Curin (painting).

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0