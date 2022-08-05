 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See classic Corvettes at Municipal Band's Sunday concert

Classic Corvettes

The Nebraska Corvette Association will display classic Corvettes before and during the Lincoln Municipal Band concert Sunday at Antelope Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Nebraska Corvette Association will display its finest cars for audience members to view before and during the Lincoln Municipal Band's concert from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Antelope Park.

Selections for this concert include "Grease" by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs, arranged by Matthew Ricketts; "Candide Suite" by Leonard Bernstein, arranged by Clare Grundman; and "Carmen Suite" by Georges Bizet, arranged by J. Bullock.

The concert will be conducted by Carolyn Barber. Louie Eckhardt will be the featured soloist on trumpet.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

