The Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League's Sept. 4 Shamble Fun Day event was a horse of a different color compared to the May event that saw temperatures never above 50. The sunny, mild day was appreciated by the full field of 127 golfers that were divided into three flights: 11 four-man teams in Red and Blue, and 10 in White. The gold tees were used for all golfers.
This event was a U-Pik with foursomes submitted by the senior golfers. Two pin prizes were awarded: Rick Owens was closest to the pin on the third shot on No. 9, and Denny Lacquement made the longest putt on No. 18.
WINNERS
Red Flight: First place, score 117-John Tritt, John Eshlemen, Jerry Petersen and Rick Owens; second place, score 125-Jim Tenopir, John Miriovsky, Alan Katzberg and Paul Young; third place, score 125-Mike Hopkins, Louie Kipper, Marty Watson and Bob Brockley.
White Flight: First place, score 124-Denny Lacquement, Jim Walter, Darrel Kinnan and Mark Jeter; second place, score 124-Bill Rondeau, Jerry Edmunds, Harold Griffin and Mark Bieber; third place, score 126-Pat Kappes, Chuck Justin, Terry Olton and Dave Pauling.
Blue Flight: First place, score 128-Bud Shipman, Bob Schroeder, Mike Toomey and Jeff Horst; second place, score 129-Dave Dunning, Carl Bouges, Mark Hergenrader and Larry Peach; third place, score 131-Darel Whitebread, Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan and Bob Monson.
The next LSMGL Fun Day event was a road trip to York Country Club on Sept. 9.