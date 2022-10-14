Seck to assume Lincoln Literacy leadership Oct. 28

Bryan Seck will take over as Lincoln Literacy's new executive director Friday, Oct. 28. He will succeed longtime ED Clayton Naff, who plans to retire and will introduce Seck at Lincoln Literacy's 50th Anniversary Gala fundraiser Thursday evening, Oct. 27 (see related article on this page).

"I couldn't be more pleased by the choice," said Naff. "Bryan's so talented, imaginative and driven, and I'm sure he'll do amazing things at Lincoln Literacy."

Seck is currently chief talent management strategist at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. He was previously director of workforce development at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED). Before that, he served as employment skills developer at Prosper Lincoln and homeless outreach specialist at Lincoln Public Schools.

Seck also has deep experience supporting English language learners. As a Peace Corps member, he taught English in Kazakhstan for over two years. He later taught English to immigrants in California and New York City.