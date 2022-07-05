Seasoned to Taste: Suya-spiced Pan-roasted Pork Tenderloins

Some like it hot, so for them July is joy-filled. Some of us more delicate flowers strategize surviving the swelter by keeping cooking to a minimum. Salads, smoothies, cold soups offer cooling comfort. And there’s always the grill.

Temps of 100 and up and an unshaded grill can make it hotter to cook outdoors than in, alas. So when we found a stove-top and brief oven-roast recipe that uses heat sources swiftly, we went for the inside game.

Inspired by Nigerian beef suya (meat typically grilled on skewers), this recipe combines spices, chili, peanuts and lime for a summertime sensation. Pork tenderloin eliminates the need to cut and skewer meat, a time and mess-saving plus. We used a cast iron skillet that would just fit into our Breville toaster oven in order to roast the meat, not ourselves. A bit of stove-top sauce-making and we had spicy sliced tenderloin on a bed of farro with a sauce that inspired plate-licking.

And literally, it was no sweat!

Suya-spiced Pan-roasted Pork Tenderloins

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (or less to taste)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 1¼-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed of silver skin and halved crosswise (we used 1)

2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, cut into 8 pieces and chilled

2 tablespoons lime juice

⅓ cup roasted, unsalted peanuts, finely chopped

Heat the oven to 450°F with a rack in the middle position.

In a large bowl, stir together paprika, ginger, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne and 1 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Add pork, turn to coat and massage the spice mixture into the meat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

In an oven-safe 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat the oil until shimmering. Add pork and cook, turning occasionally with tongs, until browned on all sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the center of the thickest tenderloin reaches 140°F, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer skillet to the stovetop (the handle will be hot). Using tongs, transfer the pork to a large plate and let rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, add sugar and broth to the skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, scraping up any browned bits, and cook until reduced to ½ cup and slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. While whisking constantly, add the butter 1 piece at a time; add the next piece only after the previous one is almost fully incorporated. Do NOT add butter all at once!

After all the butter is incorporated, stir in the lime juice and cook until a spatula drawn through the sauce leaves a trail, about 20 seconds. Off heat, stir in the peanuts, then taste the sauce and season with salt and black pepper. Thinly slice the tenderloins and arrange on a platter. Stir any accumulated pork juices into the sauce, then spoon the sauce over the pork. Or place pork slices on a bed of farro, rice, polenta, greens or serve with bread to sop up sauce.

Note: Whisking butter in 1 piece at a time creates an emulsified sauce that's glossy and velvety. If the sauce breaks and the butter separates, drizzle in a few drops of water while swirling the pan until the sauce is once again shiny and emulsified.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0