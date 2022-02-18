Sean Callahan discusses NIL, HuskerOnline and covering sports

A lot of times things work out due to … timing. To strike the right chord, meet the right person, make the right connection, can all be due to serendipity, the fateful phenomenon of successful discovery.

Sean Callahan discovered he could be recruited to cover recruiting as a freshman in college. Twenty-plus years later, he finds himself in a situation that allows him to help recruits and his alma mater with Name Image Likeness.

Callahan owns and manages HuskerOnline, a media website based out of Lincoln. This past Monday, he talked about NIL and a few other things Husker-related at the weekly luncheon meeting of the Executive Club, hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln.

Callahan described how explosive HuskerOnline’s success has been with the innovation of NIL this past summer.

“We’re a content producer for these things. It’s given us a unique niche within NIL, to take advantage of NIL for us to turn it around to give it back to the fans,” Callahan explained about HuskerOnline’s position as a website that contains video, audio, print news and podcasts. “We’re the platform that allows the sponsors (of NIL funding) to be presented on it. It’s a great thing for us.”

When it comes to NIL content, Callahan said HuskerOnline has done a lot with basketball and volleyball at UNL, and hopefully baseball will be coming around soon. But the priority at this point for NIL has been football.

“I do think Nebraska is doing a lot of good things on that front,” he pointed out to those attending the luncheon.

“NIL has really changed so many things on what we do,” he said about his serendipitous business before pivoting to Husker basketball. “We were the first outlet in the country that I know of that launched NIL content on July 1st at midnight. We launched the Trey and Bryce McGowens Radio Show. We’ve now done 25 shows with Trey and Bryce, and they have sponsors on the show and the players get paid by those sponsors.”

Fortune and success in covering sports began for Callahan at an early age as a freshman in his first semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1999. That’s when he met Omaha World-Herald sports columnist Sam McKewon, who was an editor at the Daily Nebraskan. In his first semester, Callahan said he was asked by Mckewon “at the very beginning to cover football recruiting.”

“I got into recruiting right away,” Callahan echoed. “This was before all the recruiting coverage of college football on the Internet.”

The very next semester, Callahan met Jeremy Crabtree of Rivals.com, who needed a “college kid” to help cover college football recruiting. Next thing you know, Crabtree moved on to ESPN and Callahan eventually moved into ownership of HuskerOnline, an offshoot development of Rivals.com.

Callahan said he had a plan about how to succeed through the multi-facets of journalism, print, radio and TV. Besides his print journalism work at the Daily Nebraskan, the summer after his second semester he started a radio internship at a newly launched ESPN affiliate station called 1620 the Zone based in Omaha.

Callahan said with his experience at Rivals.com covering recruiting, he was able to parlay in live Husker football practice reports with daily updates to the radio station. This practice led to a daily routine.

“I have been doing a 5 p.m. Husker report every day for the past 20 years,” said the Omaha native, who graduated from Omaha Gross High School before his graduation from UNL in 2003. “Now I’m on KFAB, and I go on at 5:45 p.m. and it’s called the Husker Buzz Report.”

Upon college graduation, Callahan began work on the third leg of his media trilogy at KMTV News 3 in Omaha.

“Channel 3 gave me the opportunity to be their weekly Husker guy. It was a huge opportunity. I was only 23 years old,” said Callahan. “And Bill Callahan was the Husker coach at the time, so they called the report ‘Callahan on Callahan. It worked for about four years.”

After that TV station tour ended, he landed at WOW TV for six years, and then his longest local TV station started in 2011 at KETV, where he still is doing work to this day.

But that’s not his only TV gig. Callahan has been a part of Nebraska Educational Television’s Big Red Wrap-up Show, which replays Husker football highlights, since 2004.

“I’m now the old guy on Big Red Wrap-up Show,” he said. “It’s weird to say, because I started as the young guy on the show.”

Speaking of Big Red football, spring practices will begin two weeks from this past Monday on Feb. 28, heading into the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

