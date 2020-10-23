SE Kiwanis awards honorary lifetime memberships to active couple

Southeast Lincoln Kiwanis Club recently pondered a way to recognize Paul and Joyce Ruhrdanz for decades of exemplary service.

The solution? Present them with honorary club lifetime memberships.

The dedicated couple have recorded almost perfect attendance: 37.5 years for Paul, 21 years for Joyce. Combined, they have organized and attended Kiwanis interclub meetings and been top sellers for the club’s Baker Chocolates fundraiser and spring dinner tickets.

Individually, Paul has served as club president and lieutenant governor for Kiwanis Division 22. He has also helped select the club’s attendees at Boys and Girls State and Kiwanis Camp OK. Joyce led the launch of a Kids' Club at Sheridan Elementary School and served as its sponsor for many years. She is also the club seamstress, having sewn patches onto the club banners.

Both have been active in every club event, from reading to preschoolers to packing back-to-school backpacks, as well as collecting and delivering personal care products for those served by CEDARS programs.

