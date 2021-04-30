SDCDO to host Party at the Polls on election day

The South of Downtown Community Development Organization (SDCDO) will host Party at the Polls, a non-partisan, outdoor, socially distanced event in celebration of voting and civic engagement on election day in Lincoln.

This election day event will bring live music to the polls from 3-6 p.m., motivating people to vote in person if they haven’t already. SDCDO staff members will be giving out masks, hand sanitizer, water, snacks and “I am a Voter'' stickers to everyone.

SDCDO will partner with local musicians Jonathan Leach and Friends to play live music outside the F Street Community Center at 1225 F St., one of the polling locations within the SDCDO neighborhoods. The event is supported in part by a grant from Nebraska Civic Engagement Table.

Jonathan Leach and Friends are multi-instrumental singers, song writers and musicians who play diverse genres including Black American music, funk, soul and R&B. They perform at local and large music venues dedicated to the community.

