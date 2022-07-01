Sculpture and painting to highlight Noyes 3rd Friday event

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host an event featuring eight Noyes artists on Friday, July 15, from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

The show features various styles of painting and sculpture, plus woodworking. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through July 30.

Noyes regular Carol Hurd takes advantage of bright colors, patterns and textures to create whimsical images. And she’s not afraid to add a little bling to her work.

In addition to Hurd, other artists participating are: Craig Adamek (woodworking), Joe Gustafson (painting), Judy Hyland (painting), Mark Kuzara (sculpture), Layne Mills (painting) and Melody Scott (sculpture).

While there, explore the July Focus Show, which includes unique media like the stained glass images of Noyes member Julie Craw. She exploits the luminescent color of glass to design striking images enhanced by light. Other artists in that show are: show curator Trisha Earley (ink, oil and crayon), Carroll Danbom (acrylic), Kinzee Hillis (acrylic/mixed media), Cody Grape (jewelry and gemstone sculptures), Brooke Carpenter (acrylic/mixed media), Kristine Behrens (ceramics) and Marshall Black (collage).

Additionally in July, Lynette Fast will teach her second Metal Jewelry workshop. Learn the basics of jewelry by making earrings or pendants Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ages 12-adult). The workshop fee is $60 per person and includes materials and equipment. Space is limited to 12 participants.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

