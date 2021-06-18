SCP Audubon Center awarded $117K for grasslands management

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center (SCPAC) near Denton will receive a $117,421 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for the second year of the “Launching Spring Creek Prairie as a Demonstration Site for Tallgrass Prairie Conservation - Denton Hills” project.

It’s one of 113 projects receiving grant awards totaling over $18.3 million from NET this year.

Prairie historically covered approximately 170 million acres of central North America, creating the continent's largest continuous ecosystem. But that ecosystem has been largely converted, fragmented and altered.

Ed Hubbs, habitat and private lands manager at SCPAC, said that Nebraska’s prairies are primarily stewarded by private landowners, so conserving this habitat requires “rapid and concerted action” among everyone who values this landscape.

The Denton Hills landscape is an intact prairie system that is approaching a tipping point as threats such as encroaching cedars increase, while highly variable management among landowners contributes to habitat decline.