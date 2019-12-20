Scouts provide Christmas tree pick-up for recycling

Beginning Dec. 28, Lincoln-area Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide the fifth annual curbside Christmas Tree Pick-Up Drive in the Lincoln area.

Troop 282, in Omaha, started this community service project in 1998 with other troops joining since 2010. Since this time, the combined total of trees collected in Nebraska is over 27,000. The response from many people in the area is that having a Scout collect their tree saves them time, they don’t need to venture to a recycling site, and their own vehicle stays clean.

Those interested in this service must make a reservation 24 hours in advance at scouting4trees.org or call 402-965-1458.

Scouts and adult volunteers will collect trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Sundays, when collection times will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tree pick-up dates are Dec. 28 and 29, and Jan. 1, 4, 5 and 11.

The drive serves as a recycling/ecological service project. Trees are taken to area drop sites, where they are ground, chipped or used as fish habitat material in area lakes.