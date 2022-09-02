Scott Young to receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award

Scott Young of Lincoln will receive the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club's Distinguished Service Award at a noon luncheon Friday, Sept. 16, at the Venue Restaurant, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive. The award will be presented by club president James Schiefelbein.

The Lincoln club has recognized extraordinary service provided by individuals since 1922, missing out only in 1941, 1949, 2020 and 2021. Names still familiar today such as John Miller, Louise Pound, Nathan Gold, Bess Streeter Aldridge and Durward Varner are on the long list of recipients. The service is based on volunteerism, philanthropy, children, state and community, leadership and family.

Peter “Pete” Allman, co-founder and board president of the Lighthouse after-school program, was the last to receive the award in 2019.

Young has enjoyed two satisfying careers. He worked at radio stations in Lincoln; Laramie, Wyoming; Omaha; Casa Grande, Arizona and back to Lincoln from 1973 to August of 2001. He spent 19 and one-half years on the KFOR Morning Show with partner Kathy Blythe.

On the day before Sept. 11, 2001, Young started his second career as executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln. He retired from that position April 30, 2021. In keeping with extraordinary service, Young has excelled. When he took over the Food Bank, the organization was providing people with 1.75 million meals a year. With the soaring need, the Food Bank is now connecting people to 12-13 million meals a year. He commends many individuals and organizations including Kiwanis for serving in a key role in developing the Food Bank’s highly successful child hunger programs.

While completing two satisfying and successful careers, over the years Young has found time to volunteer for local, state and national groups. These include the American Red Cross, YMCA, Friendship Home, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Clinton Elementary School and other Lincoln Public Schools. He is currently chairman of the Board of Trustees at Bryan Medical Center and a member of the Bryan Health System Board of Trustees. And in keeping with his second career, he is a member of the Feeding America Board of Directors.

With a great radio voice, Young has recorded television commercials including one for Weird Wally’s Used Cars. That recording was done in 1983 and still airs occasionally. He also serves as the voice of Leo the Paper Eating Lion at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

With many years of extraordinary service behind him, Young reminded Bob FitzSimmons, the Kiwanis Distinguished Award chair, “The most important part of my life is my family.” He and his wife JoAnne, a writer, have three children, two children-in-law, a significant other and five grandchildren.