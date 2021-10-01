ScooterLNK safety event offered Wednesday

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK safety education event Wednesday, Oct. 6, on North 17th Street between R and S streets near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.

The free event runs from 1-3 p.m. and will outline safety and operation rules for electric scooters. Free rides and helmets will be offered to participants at the event.

Since the ScooterLNK pilot program began in September 2020, there have been more than 82,000 e-scooter trips.

Operation guidelines include:

• Riders must be over the age of 18 and hold a valid motor vehicle operator’s permit;

• Riders are urged to wear a helmet for safety;

• Riders must follow all traffic rules, signals and signs;

• Riders must ride in bicycle lanes or vehicle lanes with the flow of traffic;

• Riders must yield to pedestrians and walk e-scooters on sidewalks when parking;

• Only one rider is allowed on an e-scooter at a time;

• E-scooters are only permitted on city streets or on-street bike lanes that fall within the Pilot Program Zone;