Schwinck among 16 Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts

Alyssa Schwinck of Lincoln was named one of 16 Girl Scouts from Nebraska to earn the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who show extraordinary leadership and change the world by tackling pressing issues.
This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts focused on natural disaster preparedness and recovery, bullying, childhood literacy, human trafficking and more, impacting their communities with meaningful and lasting change.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts create sustainable and impactful solutions to local, national and global challenges by identifying and addressing the root cause of an issue that is important to them,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “This year, we are recognizing 16 extraordinary Girl Scouts who completed their take-action projects during a pandemic and have earned their Gold Award. We are proud of their accomplishments and perseverance. Each of these Gold Award Girl Scouts has made the world a better place.”
Schwinck made history by transcribing audio interviews for the Homestead National Monument Education Center in Beatrice. The interviews were about Dempster, a Beatrice manufacturing plant, which made equipment that homesteaders used on their farms.
Monument staff members had interviewed former Dempster employees but did not transcribe the interviews. Schwinck‘s transcription work will be used to educate future generations about the role Dempster and its products played in the culture and lifestyles of the Midwest.
Other Nebraska Girl Scouts receiving the 2020 Gold Award are: Katheryn Rice of Bellevue; Zoe Zingler of Elkhorn; Ashley Staver of Fremont; Chyna Delker of Hastings; Katelyn Smith of Herman; Alaynna Pedersen of Kearney; Elzbieta Donohew, Rebecca Kucera, Estelle McLaughlin, Elizabeth Moran, Laurel Nelson and Emily Yelinek, all of Omaha; Erin Ruane and Elyse Schweikert of Papillion; and Allison Folkers of Randolph.
Gold Award Girl Scouts address community issues through strategic thinking, communication, collaboration, problem-solving and time management to become future leaders. Research from the Girl Scout Research Institute finds that young women who earn the Gold Award display more positive life outcomes than non-Girl Scout alums in their sense of self, life satisfaction, leadership, life success, community service and civic engagement.
Younger Girl Scouts begin building leadership skills as they identify community issues, take action to make improvements, and earn awards for their age group.
In Nebraska, 255 girls earned the Bronze Award, the highest award for Girl Scouts in fourth and fifth grade. An additional 63 girls earned the Silver Award, the highest Girl Scout award for sixth- through eighth-graders.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!