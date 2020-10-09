Schwinck among 16 Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts

Alyssa Schwinck of Lincoln was named one of 16 Girl Scouts from Nebraska to earn the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who show extraordinary leadership and change the world by tackling pressing issues.

This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts focused on natural disaster preparedness and recovery, bullying, childhood literacy, human trafficking and more, impacting their communities with meaningful and lasting change.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts create sustainable and impactful solutions to local, national and global challenges by identifying and addressing the root cause of an issue that is important to them,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “This year, we are recognizing 16 extraordinary Girl Scouts who completed their take-action projects during a pandemic and have earned their Gold Award. We are proud of their accomplishments and perseverance. Each of these Gold Award Girl Scouts has made the world a better place.”

Schwinck made history by transcribing audio interviews for the Homestead National Monument Education Center in Beatrice. The interviews were about Dempster, a Beatrice manufacturing plant, which made equipment that homesteaders used on their farms.