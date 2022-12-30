 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schultz, Heineman earn 2nd level parliamentarian certifications

Star City Parliamentarians Unit members Jim Schultz and John Heineman have received their National Registered Parliamentarian certifications from the National Association of Parliamentarians. This is the second of three levels and requires diligent study.

Schultz is the Bylaws Committee chair for the Libertarian Party of Nebraska. He retired early from a career in information technology and spends his days working with various organizations.

Heineman studied parliamentarian procedure in college while serving in student government and has taught it in his speech classes over the years. He is a retired Lincoln Public Schools teacher and is involved with the Nebraska State Education Association and its retired affiliate.

