Rachel Schmidt, paralegal for the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, was awarded the annual Commissioners’ Award of Excellence on Tuesday, April 11.

Schmidt received the monthly Commissioners’ Award of Excellence in the category of Customer Relations prior to winning the annual award.

She was recognized for her outstanding daily work with victims and witnesses. It was noted in her nomination, “Often victims of domestic violence confide in Schmidt because they feel comfortable with her, and she can make them feel safe when often victims feel like they have no one in their corner."

Schmidt also is helpful in locating transient witnesses or victims, and her compassion helps those witnesses connect with resources they may need or want. She helps attorneys by reminding them about upcoming deadlines or court dates.

"She is productive and efficient, and is an essential asset to the domestic violence docket in the County Attorney's Office,” a nominator added.

Christa Yoakum, Lancaster County Board chair, commented, “It is our pleasure to recognize you for the Annual Commissioners’ Award of Excellence. Your welcoming and calming presence truly makes a difference to those who may be dealing with a crisis or navigating the system for the first time. The passion you have for the important work you do is evident from your comments today, and we commend your role in making Lancaster County and our community a better place.”

Established in 1859, Lancaster County is Nebraska’s second most populated county. Home to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lancaster County is a growing and dynamic community. In collaboration with the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County provides a variety of services for residents and has been nationally recognized for its cooperation and progressive attitude in service to residents. The mission of the Lancaster County Board is to provide sustainable governmental services for a healthy, safe and diverse community.

For more information about Lancaster County, visit www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.