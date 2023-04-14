Meylonie Schatz of Lincoln designed and made a quilt, titled “Food Bank of Lincoln,” and recently gifted it to Scott Young, former executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln from 2001-2021. Young now serves as the Food Bank’s Foundation Board vice president.

Schatz was a Food Bank volunteer until she had to stop due to health issues. She made the quilt over a 2 ½-year period while waging a courageous battle with multiple myeloma and amyloidosis. She completed the quilt in November 2022 and presented it to Young this spring.

The quilt is machine pieced, paper pieced and machine quilted by Schatz. It measures 105 by 93 inches and contains a total of 11,752 pieces.

There are 403 paper-pieced house blocks that each include 20 pieces. Each house block measures 2 ½ by 3 inches. The 430 paper-pieced tree blocks include six pieces each.

On the back side of the quilt, the center features artwork designed by Connie Gernhart, the Food Bank’s special events and design coordinator, which is displayed at the new Food Bank of Lincoln building.

Young’s sayings are also found on the back: “If you don’t like your job, quit.” “Ask the next person you see what their passion is, and share your inspiring dream with them.” “When you eat, appreciate every bite.” “Do what you love and do it often.” “Life is about the people you meet and the things you create with them, so go out and start creating!”

Each of the 16 blocks on the quilt represents a Nebraska County served by the Food Bank. Lancaster County’s block includes the Nebraska State Capitol building, Nebraska and U.S. flags, the Food Bank truck and Young’s home, complete with his name on the mailbox.

“The Food Bank is one of the best examples of a community of good people, doing good work, while being led by a devoted and generous leader and a team of like-minded people he had recruited,” Schatz said. “My life was blessed by those experiences.”