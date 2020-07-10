Saying ‘thank you’

Like a lot of us, I have been looking for and – in some cases – finding ways to cope with this new weirdly wacky way we’re all living with this new, horrific little germ that has upended the globe.
As a single person living alone, this whole new way of living has meant that I have been alone … really ALONE … for the first time in a long time. Being alone can either drive you a little nutsy at times or encourage your brain to expand and think in different ways.
Like a lot of us, my mother taught me to recognize and let people know that they’ve done something that impacted me. Mom was a Big Believer in the Power of “Thank You.” As a child, I learned at an early age to send thank-you notes for every single gift I received, letting the giver know that they were appreciated for remembering me. While my handwriting was a bit scrawly, I recall writing one- to two-line gratitude notes to grandparents who remembered my birthday. As I got older, this habit grew as I dropped surprise notes to friends to recognize birthdays or anniversaries.
These days, I find my mother sitting on some fluffy, sunshine-infused cloud in heaven, encouraging, urging me to expand my feelings of gratitude and thanks.
One of my first forays into expressing thanks was toward a commonplace group of people that I’d see Monday through Friday, except for holidays – those fabulous Post Office delivery folks. While some look forward to seeing Post Office delivery trucks in their neighborhoods, those of us who are living alone are even more excited about whatever they find in their mailboxes, even if it’s just sales brochures and coupons.
A while ago, I handmade a heart, thanking our postal delivery people for what they do. Weeks passed, and I noticed that the heart – now overly faded to almost white – was still stuck to the back side of our community postal box – so I made a new one. That small thank-you note is still on the back side of the post box for our units (because that’s the side the postal workers have to open to distribute the mail), and I suspect that it will fade to almost-nothingness, too … but those hard-working folks will know that they’re appreciated.
Another way I’ve chosen to express gratitude is by actually using good old-fashioned thank-you notes for that express purpose – saying, “Thank you!” One of my good friends occasionally invites several of us Gal Pals over to her home for a variety of purposes – to have an easy, light dinner or, recently, to watch “Hamilton” after sandwiches. After each small soiree, I take the time to write her, letting her know how much I appreciated the opportunity not only for a small dinner, but for the chance to see long-time friends and catch up on what’s going on in our lives.
I’ve been known to send thank-you notes to people I’ve never met because I’ve noticed a kindness in their store toward a newcomer, or to appreciate a specific wait-person in their restaurant who was exceptional at what they do.
It’s become my standard practice to try to send a thank-you note at least once a week. I’ve discovered that when one pays special attention to notice a kindness, a special something, one becomes more inclined to notice that specialness more often.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey really enjoys looking for something in someone special to recognize with a thank you or a specific note. She’s often surprised at what she notices on a daily basis. Bonnie seldom gets a reply back from the intended person … but that’s okay; it still makes her smile.
©2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!