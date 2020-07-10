A while ago, I handmade a heart, thanking our postal delivery people for what they do. Weeks passed, and I noticed that the heart – now overly faded to almost white – was still stuck to the back side of our community postal box – so I made a new one. That small thank-you note is still on the back side of the post box for our units (because that’s the side the postal workers have to open to distribute the mail), and I suspect that it will fade to almost-nothingness, too … but those hard-working folks will know that they’re appreciated.

Another way I’ve chosen to express gratitude is by actually using good old-fashioned thank-you notes for that express purpose – saying, “Thank you!” One of my good friends occasionally invites several of us Gal Pals over to her home for a variety of purposes – to have an easy, light dinner or, recently, to watch “Hamilton” after sandwiches. After each small soiree, I take the time to write her, letting her know how much I appreciated the opportunity not only for a small dinner, but for the chance to see long-time friends and catch up on what’s going on in our lives.

I’ve been known to send thank-you notes to people I’ve never met because I’ve noticed a kindness in their store toward a newcomer, or to appreciate a specific wait-person in their restaurant who was exceptional at what they do.

It’s become my standard practice to try to send a thank-you note at least once a week. I’ve discovered that when one pays special attention to notice a kindness, a special something, one becomes more inclined to notice that specialness more often.

Bonnie Allmon Coffey really enjoys looking for something in someone special to recognize with a thank you or a specific note. She’s often surprised at what she notices on a daily basis. Bonnie seldom gets a reply back from the intended person … but that’s okay; it still makes her smile. ©2020

