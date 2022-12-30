 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sasse nominates students to U.S. service academies

  • 0

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has nominated 25 students from across Nebraska, including the following Lincoln students, to attend United States service academies:

• Harrison Harvey, Lincoln Southwest High School: United States Air Force Academy;

• Mason Beck, Pius X High School: United States Air Force Academy; and

• Patrick Medinger, Pius X High School: United States Air Force Academy and United States Military Academy.

“Earning a nomination to one of America’s service academies is a big deal," said Sasse. "Each of these young Nebraskans has shown a commitment to hard work and dedication to our communities. It’s an absolute honor to make these nominations. Nebraskans should be proud.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Your Team’: Realtors and more

‘Your Team’: Realtors and more

In real estate, if two or more Realtors work together, they have to call themselves a team and have a team name. I’m blessed to have Rich Rode…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News