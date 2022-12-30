Sasse nominates students to U.S. service academies

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has nominated 25 students from across Nebraska, including the following Lincoln students, to attend United States service academies:
• Harrison Harvey, Lincoln Southwest High School: United States Air Force Academy;
• Mason Beck, Pius X High School: United States Air Force Academy; and
• Patrick Medinger, Pius X High School: United States Air Force Academy and United States Military Academy.
“Earning a nomination to one of America’s service academies is a big deal," said Sasse. "Each of these young Nebraskans has shown a commitment to hard work and dedication to our communities. It’s an absolute honor to make these nominations. Nebraskans should be proud.”