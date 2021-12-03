Santaland Diaries comedy opens Thursday at TADA

"Santaland Diaries," a holiday adult comedy, opens Thursday, Dec. 9 at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

When a down-on-his luck wannabe actor arrives in New York City at the end of the year, the only employment he can find is at Macy's department store -- working in Santaland for the holiday season, as a reluctant but relentlessly cheerful elf. Newly christened "Crumpet" shares his comical journey with the audience. This twisted tale is based on the essay by the award-winning humorist David Sedaris.

"Santaland Diaries" stars actor Dustin Witte in this one-man tour de force in the role of Crumpet. The show is directed by Robert D. Rook, with production management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Dustin Witte, technical coordination by Jon Kruse and Kevin Welch, lighting and sound design by Robert D. Rook and costume coordination by Karen Statham.

The show will continue on stage at TADA Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 9-19. Tickets are $10. Reservations are encouraged at www.tadatheatre.info.