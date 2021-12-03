Santaland Diaries comedy opens Thursday at TADA

"Santaland Diaries," a holiday adult comedy, opens Thursday, Dec. 9 at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St.
When a down-on-his luck wannabe actor arrives in New York City at the end of the year, the only employment he can find is at Macy's department store -- working in Santaland for the holiday season, as a reluctant but relentlessly cheerful elf. Newly christened "Crumpet" shares his comical journey with the audience. This twisted tale is based on the essay by the award-winning humorist David Sedaris.
"Santaland Diaries" stars actor Dustin Witte in this one-man tour de force in the role of Crumpet. The show is directed by Robert D. Rook, with production management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Dustin Witte, technical coordination by Jon Kruse and Kevin Welch, lighting and sound design by Robert D. Rook and costume coordination by Karen Statham.
The show will continue on stage at TADA Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 9-19. Tickets are $10. Reservations are encouraged at www.tadatheatre.info.
The TADA Theatre is currently operating by the safety guidelines put in place on Broadway to protect patrons and performers. All patrons must provide proof of vaccination for entry into the theatre and are required to wear a mask during the production. Vaccination exemptions will be considered only if unvaccinated patrons can present a printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test result performed in the 72 hours before the performance. Exempted patrons will still be required to wear a mask in the theatre.
TADA has also installed an air purification system, allowing the air patrons breathe while at the theatre to be cleaned by the same machine used by hospitals and scientific laboratories, helping to create a healthier environment during the show. For more information, see www.tadatheatre.info.