The County-City Exhibition Gallery, 555 S. 10th St., will feature two artists this summer from June 1 to Aug. 25: architect Thomas Laging and illustrator Linda Stephen. Meet the artists at the First Friday reception June 2 from 4:30-6 p.m. with artist talks at 5:15 p.m.

The “Sanctuaries” exhibit includes Laging’s watercolors of Lincoln’s churches and steeples, as well as Stephen’s origami collages of city squares, parks and prairies.

Fluent in Japanese, Stephen studied and worked in Japan for six years and has been collecting Japanese handmade washi papers for 30 years. Her paper art includes “Holmes Lake Park in Origami,” an intricate origami collage that includes 1,000 paper sculptures and took seven months to construct. Her related picture book, “The Day We Went to the Park,” won the 2021 Nebraska Book Award for Illustration.

“My art celebrates the beauty in the details around us,” said Stephen. “To me, origami (paper folding) is a metaphor for the potential that lies within each person, each neighborhood and each place in our world.”

Laging, professor emeritus of architecture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, taught architecture at UNL for 46 years. He served 16 years on the Nebraska State Board of Engineers and Architects and co-authored the study that created the Nebraska Capitol Environs District.

Laging created the large watercolor “Zimmer’s Puzzle” during the pandemic. The cityscape places various towers, steeples and monuments around the Goodhue Capitol. His smaller watercolors depict more than 30 images of Lincoln’s steeples and spires surrounding the Nebraska State Capitol.

“This idea of a cityscape had its origins with a COVID-driven struggle with a 1,000-piece puzzle depicting a watercolor done in 1841 by the English perspectivist C.R. Cockerell, an artwork featuring an array of spired churches by Sir Christopher Wren and dominated by Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London,” said Laging. “I decided to do a similar image of Lincoln’s steeples and spires surrounding the Nebraska State Capitol.”

The gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free parking (ask for a pass) is available in the lot just north of the County-City Building across K Street.