Samayoa recital on Trumpet Ensemble's Facebook page March 23

Raquel Samayoa, assistant professor of trumpet at the University of North Texas, will perform a trumpet concert at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, on the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble Facebook page.

This recital will feature works by Jesse Chavez, Jules Levy, Cecilia McDowall, Raimundo Penaforte, Florence Price, Jose Ursino Da Silva and Joy Webb.

Samayoa will be accompanied by Michael Schneider, piano; Tony Baker, trombone; and Colman Burks, drums.

For more information, see www.facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.

