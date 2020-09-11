Sam Hartley to perform this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln native Sam Hartley, a New York-based professional actor for seven years, will present an outdoor "Live from Lincoln's Center" concert event at 7 p.m. Sept. 12-13 at The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 11-12, due to rain, Friday's performance was moved to Sunday, Sept. 13. All tickets for Friday will be honored for Sunday. Saturday's show will go on as planned.

Accompanied by a three-piece band, Hartley will perform songs from roles he has played in such productions as "Beauty and The Beast," "Elf The Musical" and "Chicago." He will perform an array of songs from all genres.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available from The Mill. Outdoor social distance seating will be followed, and facial coverings will be required.

Advance tickets are required and can be reserved at tadaproductions.info.

