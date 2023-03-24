Saint Paul United Methodist Church is partnering with other community organizations to host a Justice Summit at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the church sanctuary at 1144 M St.

Join in for a deeper understanding of systemic injustice and the steps we can take toward engaging in a faith-filled response.

This summit is the conclusion of an extensive “Justice Journey” project that also included a weekly class and an educational trip across the Midwest. Partner organizations include The Lutheran Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Justice in Action, an interfaith justice coalition of 20 faith communities in Lincoln/Lancaster County.

The Rev. Dominique Gilliard, director of racial righteousness and reconciliation for the Love Mercy Do Justice initiative of the Evangelical Covenant Church, will lead the summit as the keynote speaker. Gilliard is the author of “Rethinking Incarceration: Advocating for Justice that Restores,” which won a 2018 Book of the Year Award for InterVarsity Press and was named Outreach Magazine’s 2019 Social Issues Resource of the Year. Gilliard’s latest book, “Subversive Witness: Scripture’s Call to Leverage Privilege,” won the Englewood Review of Books 2021 Book of the Year Award.

Join in conversation with other activists to consider how best to address social, environmental and economic justice issues that challenge our community, and how to increase equity, diversity and inclusion in that work.

“Broken systems can feel overwhelming, but we each have a part to play in bringing reconciliation,” says the Rev. Cath Gebers, coordinator of the Justice Journey project. Attendees will leave with new insight, renewed inspiration and new connections, partnerships and tools with which to pursue their justice work.

Everyone is invited to participate and learn more about how we can help bring peace and reconciliation to Lincoln.