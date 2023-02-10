The season of Lent starts Feb. 22, a time when many Christians “give up” something such as sweets, meat or TV to better focus, reflect and prepare for Easter.

For the past three years, the Climate Justice Team at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 12th and M streets, has prepared a Lenten calendar that provides daily steps individuals can take to reduce their carbon footprint. Each day, the calendar guides its users on ways to “give up” carbon, promoting both personal and planetary healing.

The calendar is free for the public to use and is available at www.saintpaulumc.org/climate-justice.

Individuals may also request a text message, reminding them of the day’s carbon reduction action step, by sending their request and text number to wkoehn@saintpaulumc.org.