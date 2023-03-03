Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., has been honored with a $500 runner-up award in the national Interfaith Power & Light (IPL) 2023 Cool Congregations Challenge.

The annual contest accepts applications from religious congregations around the United States that are doing work to address global warming by reducing their carbon footprint as they create models of sustainability within their communities.

Winners were selected from 150 entries across six categories: Community Inspiration, Cool Planner, Electric Vehicle Leader, Energy Saver, Renewable Role Model, and Sacred Grounds Steward. Together, they are preventing 1,300 tons of carbon emissions annually.

Saint Paul UMC won a Sacred Grounds award for initiating a “God’s Tree-mendous Creation” campaign to plant and care for native trees in Lincoln. They worked with the city to identify locations, raised the funds to plant 38 trees, worked with a volunteer Master Tree Planter and recruited volunteers to care for each tree.

“Saint Paul United Methodist Church and the other national winning congregations are casting a vision for the kind of world in which they want to live, and then carrying out that vision with practical actions that make a real difference in creating lasting solutions to climate change,” said the Rev. Susan Hendershot, president of Interfaith Power & Light.

The Cool Congregations Challenge goal is to show that people of faith are united by concerns about climate change and are taking action. The winners provide strong moral role models for their communities, and their activities can have a ripple effect with people in their own homes.