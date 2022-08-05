Saint Paul UMC offers new evening worship service

Everyone is welcome to attend a new come-as-you-are, eclectic worship service beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Saint Paul @ Five promises a safe retreat for anyone looking to experience God’s grace and connect to a compassionate faith community.

The evening worship service is designed for anyone, from active families to late-rising college students to spiritually curious professionals. This service offers a casual, comfortable atmosphere in the newly updated chapel. The worship will include live music, inspiring messages, thoughtful prayer and a time for fellowship.

Saint Paul UMC also gathers for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. online and in person. For more details, visit www.saintpaulumc.org.