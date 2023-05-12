The internationally celebrated Saint John’s Bible – the first handwritten and illuminated text of the Bible since the Middle Ages – will be on display Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

For more than a decade, unbound, individual pages of the original manuscript have been shared in museum exhibits worldwide. The limited edition – known as the Heritage Edition – was created to give people a more intimate, hands-on experience, said the Rev. Dr. John Ross, executive director of the Saint John’s Bible Heritage Program. Ross will present “The Saint John’s Bible – An E.P.I.C. Experience” from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the May 20 event, and will also guest preach at all weekend services at First-Plymouth.