SAI women composers concert to support LMTA Music Outreach

The Lincoln Alumnae and Patroness Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI) will host an in-person women composers concert fundraiser for the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP) at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at New Visions Community United Methodist Church (formerly Calvary UMC), 1610 S. 11th St.
The public is invited but must wear masks and observe social distancing and sanitizing. The program will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/291092939165541.
Featured women composers will be Melody Bober, Catherine Rollin, Maria Luisa Anido, Jenni Brandon, Theresa Martin, Teresa de Rogatis, Maria Szymanowska and Krista Vázquez-Connelly.
Performers will be beginning to intermediate LMTA Music Outreach Program students Ashley Clifton, student of Jennifer Reeves; and professional musicians Antonio Forgione, LMTA-MOP (classical guitar); Jennifer Reeves, LMTA-MOP and SAI (clarinet); and Oscar Vazquez Medrano, piano.
The mission of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity is to encourage, nurture and support the art of music for women musicians of all ages, races and nationalities. SAI supports and promotes successful and innovative educational music programs for all stages of life, and dedicates financial resources to ensure the continuation of programs to support the objective of the fraternity in perpetuity.
Donations are requested for the award-winning LMTA Music Outreach Program, which offers low-cost lessons, instruments and their maintenance, music scores and performance opportunities to students in need. For more information, to nominate a student or to make a donation, go to www.LMTA.info and click on Music Outreach Program.