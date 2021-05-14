SAI women composers concert to support LMTA Music Outreach

The Lincoln Alumnae and Patroness Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI) will host an in-person women composers concert fundraiser for the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP) at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at New Visions Community United Methodist Church (formerly Calvary UMC), 1610 S. 11th St.

The public is invited but must wear masks and observe social distancing and sanitizing. The program will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/291092939165541.

Featured women composers will be Melody Bober, Catherine Rollin, Maria Luisa Anido, Jenni Brandon, Theresa Martin, Teresa de Rogatis, Maria Szymanowska and Krista Vázquez-Connelly.

Performers will be beginning to intermediate LMTA Music Outreach Program students Ashley Clifton, student of Jennifer Reeves; and professional musicians Antonio Forgione, LMTA-MOP (classical guitar); Jennifer Reeves, LMTA-MOP and SAI (clarinet); and Oscar Vazquez Medrano, piano.