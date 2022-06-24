Over the past year or so, most homes have been sold without having inspections. We are seeing inspections on the rise.

No one wants to own a house with lots of issues. We naturally try to avoid issues, especially those that take a lot of time and money.

What can a buyer and seller expect with an inspection?

First, remember the inspections are paid for by the buyer(s). The buyer hires the inspector to find out about the property they are planning to purchase. The inspection process lasts 3-5 hours depending on the size of the home.

Some of the main exterior items brought to buyers’ attention are concrete that has sunk, cracks that could be tripping hazards, missing seals between concrete that allow moisture to get between walls and concrete surfaces, electrical outlets that are not covered properly on the home’s exterior, and chipped or peeling paint that can be an issue for future rotting.

HVAC systems are looked over, but for a more in-depth HVAC inspection (usually costs an extra $100-$200), buyers should contact an HVAC specialist.

Once inside the home, the inspector will check the house from top to bottom. All systems will be checked.

Plumbing and sewer systems will be tested by turning the faucets on in all the bathrooms, kitchen and laundry rooms. This shows the integrity of the system.

The attic is looked at to see if there is adequate insulation, bathrooms are vented properly to the home’s exterior, and electrical junction boxes are to code.

Electrical switches and outlets are tested for grounded outlets, especially by water supply lines. Appliances are tested.

Basements are checked for cracks in the foundation, signs of water intrusion and settling of the foundation.

At the end of the inspection, the inspector will meet with the prospective buyer(s) and go through a written report explaining the findings and answering questions.

Safety is the name of the game when it comes to inspections. Whether we are buyers or sellers, we all want a safe place to live. Now is still a great time to buy or sell. I’d love to help you through the process.

Give me a call – Paula Randall, REALTOR – 402-853-1810.

