Safety first: Dinner No. 44 for Chapter #44

With the coronavirus pandemic casting a cloud over public gatherings such as the Footprinters’ annual dinner, Footprinters Chapter President Gene Giles wondered aloud whether Chapter #44 would be able to host awards dinner No. 44 this year.

Working in accordance with Health Department guidelines, Crooked Creek Golf Course owner Rick Reynoldson assured Giles that the event’s tradition could continue, but guests needed to adhere to guidelines such as the use of facial coverings (when not eating or drinking), social distancing (tables spread farther apart), the use of sanitizer before entering the buffet line, and staggering buffet line trips to avoid long waiting lines. It was felt that spacing tables farther apart could accommodate the banquet’s attendance in the clubhouse’s spacious reception hall.

“Not only does he always put on a great meal, this year Rick provided the guidance that we all required to hold the banquet successfully and safely,” said Giles. “I really didn’t know if we could pull this off this year, with all the uncertainty in the world, but everything went well, all things considered.”

