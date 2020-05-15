ROTC cadets receive military commissions

Twenty-six cadets in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps received military commissions May 8-12.
Ten cadets in Army ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 8; seven cadets in Navy ROTC received commissions during a virtual ceremony May 9, four as ensigns in the U.S. Navy and three as second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps; and nine cadets in Air Force ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force during a virtual ceremony May 12.
The Army ROTC ceremony has been postponed until Aug. 21; small, individual ceremonies will be held for cadets unable to attend.
Following are new officers from Lincoln and Seward, with rank and service branch:
Lincoln: 2nd Lt. James John Brown, Army; 2nd Lt. Grant James Carstens, Army; Ensign James Christian Contreras, Navy; 2nd Lt. Kamryn Lynnae Sannicks, Army; 2nd Lt. Jacob Timothy Sweeney, Air Force; and Ensign Chandler Brady Walsh, Navy.
Seward: 2nd Lt. Austin James Van Velson, Air Force.
