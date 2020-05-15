ROTC cadets receive military commissions

Ten cadets in Army ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 8; seven cadets in Navy ROTC received commissions during a virtual ceremony May 9, four as ensigns in the U.S. Navy and three as second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps; and nine cadets in Air Force ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force during a virtual ceremony May 12.