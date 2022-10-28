Rotary clubs to honor Sampson Construction

The combined Rotary Clubs of Lincoln will present the 2022 Salute to Business award to Sampson Construction for its longevity and contributions to the Lincoln community. The award will be presented at a luncheon at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Sampson Construction has been shaping Lincoln’s built environment and supporting the community for 70 years. Founded on the principle that a promise and a handshake are as good as a contract, the family-owned business has grown from a local residential builder to a nationally recognized and trusted commercial construction company. With offices in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming, Sampson Construction has more than 300 employees and has completed projects in 17 states.

“Without our people, Sampson Construction would not be what it is today,” company President John Sampson said. “I cannot give enough credit to the many great employees that have been part of the Sampson team, both past and present. They are our company’s greatest asset.”

Sampson’s investment in the community goes beyond construction. At both the corporate and individual levels, Sampson employees have been engaged and involved as financial supporters, volunteers, board members, leaders and advisers for more than 30 public, private and not-for-profit organizations in the communities where the company is located.

The Rotary Salute to Business is in its 29th year. Previous honorees include TMCO, Firespring, Olsson, Speedway, Tabitha, LI-COR Biosciences, Nelnet, Saint Elizabeth Regional Medical Center, Crete Carrier Corp., Assurity Life Insurance Corp., Duncan Aviation, Valentino's and other Lincoln businesses.

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. Lincoln is home to four Rotary Clubs – Downtown Club 14, East, South and Lincoln Giving Spirits.

The Salute to Sampson will take place at a lunch event on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Various elected officials and dignitaries are expected to attend. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. Individual tickets are $35, and corporate tables are also available. For more information, visit www.rotary14.org .