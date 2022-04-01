Rotary clubs help provide medical supplies to Ukraine

Rotary clubs in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa have combined efforts with dozens more scattered across the upper Midwest to airlift medical supplies to Poland and ultimately Ukraine.

The effort was initiated by members of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America (UMANA) based in Chicago, and resulted in 50 tons of medical supplies, proving that when people of all types and backgrounds work together, good things result.

“I am so proud of the nearly 2,000 Rotarians in our area,” said Rotary District Gov. Carol Horner. “They helped answer the call to provide this airlift. And, they’re responding to the need for even more medical supplies by reaching out to hospitals, doctors' offices and other medical facilities to collect donations of supplies for the next shipment.”

Horner called clubs in her district together when she was contacted by a Rotary colleague in Illinois. Dozens of clubs in the upper Midwest responded to the call and raised the money for the airlift.

“Rotary is an international organization with more than 1.4 million members,” noted Horner. “At the international level, we have a very large foundation that provides funds for projects all over the world. Our clubs in this part of the country got together, and with the foundation’s help, provided for the medical supply airlift.”

The UMANA members in the Chicago area responded to Ukrainian doctors pleading for medical supplies for hospitals and clinics in Ukraine. The effort started small among doctors in the Chicago area. Because of their connections with Rotary International in Chicago and clubs in that area, the effort soon spread to multiple Rotary clubs and members helping collect the supplies. What was first stored in a UMANA member’s garage soon became a warehouse full of nearly 100 tons of supplies donated by hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and other medical operations.

“We’ve launched our own medical supply donation effort,” added Horner. “I was so impressed with what I saw happening in the Chicago area that I challenged the members of the 39 clubs in our area to collect supplies. We’re seeking to fill very specific needs including several types of gauze, Neosporin or other topical creams, slings, tourniquets and splints, chlorine tablets for clean water and emergency kits.”

Anyone with medical supplies to donate is asked to contact their local Rotary club for details, or email District5650Projects@gmail.com.

Many clubs in Nebraska and Iowa have also responded to other challenges. Horner asked for donations for the Rotary International disaster relief aid, and members donated $50,000. Steve Glenn, owner of Executive Travel and a member of the downtown Lincoln club, is donating $25,000 toward emergency housing for Ukraine refugees in Poland. The head of the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln has connected with Rotary members in Ukraine and is fostering a special project.

Rotary is a 117-year-old organization first established in Chicago. The organization involves people of all ages, genders, ethnic backgrounds and religions, showing that professionals with diverse backgrounds can exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision has extended to humanitarian service by working to positively help and impact people throughout the world. Today, there are more than 46,000 Rotary clubs around the world.

