Rotary Clubs' donation of wheelchairs to bring mobility to polio survivors in Ivory Coast

What began as a challenge to raise the money to buy a single wheelchair for a polio victim in Africa has turned into a story of international cooperation and soon a celebration.

Konan Blaise Koko is excited because a shipping container of wheelchairs has left China and is on its way to his home country of Ivory Coast in western Africa. And, what’s really interesting and inspiring is the Nebraska connection to this story. Read on as we go back to 2016 on this five-year story.

Rotary Clubs around the world sponsor and help promote Rotaract Clubs for college-aged young adults. In 2016, when Koko first arrived in Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he realized he would benefit from involvement in the Rotaract Club at UNL. At the time, Keith Larsen of Rotary 14 was the connection between his club and the UNL group, and Jim Griesen, a long-time member of Rotary 14, was the UNL administrator involved.

At one of the fall meetings, Koko challenged the members of the club to raise funds to buy a single wheelchair for a polio victim in his home country. This fits well within the Rotary International focus on serving others and seeking to eradicate polio. Koko himself suffered polio as a child and he uses a wheelchair to get around. Club members jumped at the opportunity, and soon they were seeking to fund not just one chair, but three or four.