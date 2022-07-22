Rotary Club 14 fosters 'incidental international relations'

Lest you think there’s not much your local Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions or Optimist club can do to foster international relations, I have some ideas for you. They are relatively simple ideas – a few things that can help establish positive relations not just among individuals but entire countries.

My club, Rotary 14, is located in downtown Lincoln, which is also the location of the University of Nebraska. In fact, we have four universities and colleges in Lincoln. Each semester and often during the summer, these institutions host international scholars and students. Typically, folks visiting or studying at a local institution are very interested in connecting with people in the community.

Rotary 14 is involved in “incidental international relations” in several ways. For example, each fall after the academic year has gotten underway, we work with representatives at the institutions in our area and invite international students to participate in a picnic. We cook hot dogs and hamburgers, baked beans and corn on the cob, organize a few activities and games, and just enjoy a fun Sunday afternoon at a local park in Lincoln.

One activity is to give each student an ear of corn still in the husk and ask her/him to prepare it to be boiled for the meal. After all, we ARE known as the “Cornhusker” state. Our members often make friends with some of the students, and those friendships last even after the international students have returned home. If you’re interested, we’ve shared some videos of picnics on our Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/-9V9cs0MbAg.

Another activity has been to invite international students to visit our club meetings. Recently, the University of Nebraska has hosted a number of African leaders as part of the U.S. State Department’s Mandela Washington Fellows project. Each year, our club invites the 25 Mandela Fellows to join us for a meeting and to spread out at our tables. And, without a doubt, additional lasting friendships are made, which result in ongoing communications between young African leaders and Rotarians willing to offer an idea or suggestion.

Much like Rotary clubs around the world, Rotary clubs in eastern Nebraska participate in Rotary Youth Exchange programs. Over the years, these exchanges have resulted in lifelong family-like relationships, not only for the visiting students but for the host families on both ends as well. It’s not at all unusual for us to have visits to our club from young men and women who were exchange students, returning to visit their Rotary families.

“One of the best ways to world peace is building international relationships, and Rotary Youth Exchange builds lifelong relationships between countries,” shared Bob Rauner, who helps coordinate the District 5650 Rotary Youth Exchange. “It’s amazing how connected former Rotary Youth Exchange students become. The Rotary Youth Exchange students develop an extensive network of connections with students from around the world during their exchanges.”

So, I hope sharing these simple incidental international relations activities involving my Rotary club have sparked a thought in your mind. Join the effort and encourage your club or group to get involved. And when you act on one of these ideas or put together your own idea, I’d love to hear about it at rgbretz@gmail.com.