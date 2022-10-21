Rotary celebrates World Polio Day Oct. 24

For more than 35 years, Rotary members around the world have worked to eradicate polio from the face of the earth. Beginning in 1979 with a vaccination effort in the Philippines and continuing until today with the final push in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the effort to free the children of the world from the disease continues.

World Polio Day on Monday, Oct. 24, is designed to unite and ignite people across the world to make the final push to wipe out a disease that is paralyzing and potentially dangerous.

In addition to the worldwide emphasis, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Robert Evnen have issued a proclamation recognizing the work that the nearly 4,000 Rotary members across Nebraska have done to contribute to the cause. The proclamation encourages all citizens to join Rotary Clubs across Nebraska to be vaccinated and donate to help with the fight for a polio-free world.

Rotary members from across Nebraska have not only contributed to the more than $2 billion raised to vaccinate against polio, they have personally traveled to other countries to participate in mass vaccination campaigns.

“It is inspiring to hear stories from members of our clubs after they’ve helped inoculate children in remote villages,” said Barbara Bartle, district governor of the nearly 40 clubs in eastern Nebraska.

“Not only that, our members have undertaken all sorts of campaigns and activities to raise money in their hometowns,” added Deb McCaslin, district governor of the more than 30 clubs in western Nebraska.

On World Polio Day, hundreds of events are being coordinated on every continent. The head of the World Health Organization and Rotary International President Jennifer Jones will address the status of the polio eradication effort and outline the final steps to reach that last .01% of the world’s population with vaccinations.

Across Nebraska, Rotary members have participated in bike rides, races, pancake breakfasts and a variety of other efforts to raise awareness and money. Funds raised locally are matched by the Rotary International Foundation as well as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“It is inspiring to participate in an effort that formally began in 1985 as “Polio Plus” and continues even today,” said Gretchen Bren, a member of Rotary of Omaha Night Club and chair of the District 5650 effort to eradicate polio. “For example, my husband Gary is riding his bicycle on an endurance ride of 101 miles and raising $30,000 from Rotarians and their friends to be used for polio eradication.” In 2017, Gretchen Bren traveled to Nigeria to help inoculate children.

Rotary started more than 100 years ago as a way for businessmen to get to know one another, and over the years members have worked to serve their local communities, states, regions, countries and the rest of the world. There are well over 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries. Clubs now include both men and women, they meet at all hours of the day and evening in person and online, and their focus is on seven major initiatives. These include fighting disease, promoting peace, providing clean water and sanitation, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting our environment.

Clubs in Nebraska are organized into two districts: Western Nebraska, https://rotary5630.org/ and Eastern Nebraska (including a portion of Western Iowa), https://rotarydistrict5650.org/.