Rotary advocates COVID vaccination

“Science has done its job – now we need to do ours!” That’s what one of the members of Lincoln’s Rotary 14 said in response to a survey about the COVID-19 vaccination. Nearly 95% of the club's members have indicated they will get the vaccination once supplies are available.

The survey of 250 members of Rotary 14 followed a presentation at their Jan. 4 meeting by members of the club who had already received the vaccine. For details, see https://youtu.be/4Y-AtVlnsJQ.

Many of the 30,000 Rotary clubs throughout the world are launching a campaign to encourage vaccination against a dreaded virus. Following the successful development of a number of vaccinations to protect people from the COVID virus, Rotary members are joining together to get vaccinated and set an example for their families, friends and neighbors.

Forty years ago, when the Polio virus was spreading throughout the world, Lincoln’s downtown Rotary joined clubs worldwide to administer and encourage vaccination, nearly wiping out the dreaded virus. That campaign has reached millions of people and is nearing completion.