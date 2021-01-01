Rotary 14 to retain some changes after COVID-19

The news and social media are filled with the joy of turning a page on the calendar, welcoming a new year with all the promises we hope it has in store for us. Indeed, right now it looks as though this next year won’t be as challenging and difficult as the one we just finished. But as we ponder what lies ahead, there will be changes. Most agree, there’s no going “back to normal.”

Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary Club, also known as Rotary 14, has already begun to consider what 2021 will be like for the organization as it enters its 111th year. The very first Rotary club was started in Chicago in 1905 so that professionals could exchange ideas and form meaningful and lifelong friendships. Humans need and want connection with one another. We’re social beings, and we benefit from relationships.

Charles Vogl, in his book "The Art of Community," points out that “We know that social relationships have profound positive effects on our physical and mental health, longevity and happiness. Loneliness kills, and the quality of our relationships matters.”

When club members were asked what they missed during the pandemic, the number one response was that they missed catching up with people they met through Rotary. Put another way, they missed their friends in the club.