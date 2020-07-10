Rotary 14 recognizes community leaders

True to the Rotary motto “Service Above Self,” Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary Club shined the spotlight on a number of its members for their service to Lincoln in the past year. The special recognition was for service that several members provided for the community and the club.
Dr. Bob Rauner was honored with the Rotarian of the Year award for his work in helping the people of Lincoln understand the COVID-19 pandemic, for his leadership as a member of the Lincoln Board of Education, and for the effort he has invested in Rotary’s youth exchange program.
“I was so impressed with the way Dr. Rauner stepped forward and produced a number of YouTube videos about the COVID virus,” said 2019-20 Club President Mailani Veney. “Those videos were watched by thousands of people in Lincoln, across Nebraska and other parts of the country.”
Comments from administrators of LPS, the medical community and citizens of Lincoln added to the many reasons the club recognized Dr. Rauner as Rotarian of the Year. Rauner, who has been a member of Rotary 14 for nine years, not only produced the videos and shared them on YouTube -- he also gave presentations during club meetings, wrote articles for newsletters and answered hundreds of emails and phone calls.
Rotary 14 is the oldest and largest service club in Nebraska, and it’s still growing. Each year, one or two new members are recognized for their service in the community. Bill Michener and Christie Weston were named “Rookie of the Year” by outgoing President Veney.
Michener is executive director of the Lighthouse after-school program, which puts him in touch with many of Lincoln’s youth. His grasp of what helps meet their needs led him to help establish a Rotary Interact Club at Southeast High School.
Weston is deputy director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA), and she used her leadership skills to help with the club’s work at Everett Elementary School and involve club members in events to promote member engagement.
“Christie and Bill just put a smile on your face when you talk with them,” noted Veney. “I’m especially proud of how they’ve so quickly grabbed onto the service focus of our club.”
Veney was recognized for her effort in leading the club’s transition from an in-person luncheon meeting to an online virtual meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We recognized that we wouldn’t be able to meet in person in early March,” noted past president Randy Bretz. “So, Mailani quickly established online meetings. When the rest of the world was grinding to a halt, our club didn’t miss a beat. In fact, we had thousands of people from around the world participating live or watching videos of our club meetings.
"There was one more person who made a real contribution,” added Bretz. “Yolanda Hoffman, our club administrator, not only kept the club running, she also helped connect us with Rotarians around the world and invited them to be guests at our virtual meetings.”
“One of the concerns I had,” noted Veney, “was the need to keep our members in touch with one another. Sharon and Dan Wherry, longtime members of our club, volunteered to host virtual coffee meetings. We met several days a week on Zoom, had a cup of coffee and talked about everything from gardening and the need for haircuts to serious topics like how our teachers were dealing with the quarantine.”
In addition to the switch to virtual meetings and weekly virtual coffee sessions, during Veney’s term in office the club raised funds and donated significant amounts to the Lincoln Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and for the effort to help stabilize the area around Everett Elementary School, which is led by the South of Downtown Association.
And, if that wasn’t enough, the club celebrated its 110th anniversary with a virtual party and the culmination of a significant multi-year fundraising effort that will be announced in the near future.
“Mailani had an incredibly busy year, one filled with challenges and celebrations,” said Bretz. “And, through it all she helped us celebrate the Year of Aloha in keeping with her Hawaiian roots.”
In addition to recognizing members for their contributions to the club and the community, Rotary 14 established a membership record among clubs in Nebraska and Iowa in the past year. The spotlight certainly hasn’t grown dim.
