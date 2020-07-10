Rotary 14 recognizes community leaders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

True to the Rotary motto “Service Above Self,” Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary Club shined the spotlight on a number of its members for their service to Lincoln in the past year. The special recognition was for service that several members provided for the community and the club.

Dr. Bob Rauner was honored with the Rotarian of the Year award for his work in helping the people of Lincoln understand the COVID-19 pandemic, for his leadership as a member of the Lincoln Board of Education, and for the effort he has invested in Rotary’s youth exchange program.

“I was so impressed with the way Dr. Rauner stepped forward and produced a number of YouTube videos about the COVID virus,” said 2019-20 Club President Mailani Veney. “Those videos were watched by thousands of people in Lincoln, across Nebraska and other parts of the country.”

Comments from administrators of LPS, the medical community and citizens of Lincoln added to the many reasons the club recognized Dr. Rauner as Rotarian of the Year. Rauner, who has been a member of Rotary 14 for nine years, not only produced the videos and shared them on YouTube -- he also gave presentations during club meetings, wrote articles for newsletters and answered hundreds of emails and phone calls.