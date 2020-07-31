Rotary #14 receives 2 awards at district conference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club #14—Lincoln’s oldest and largest service club—was presented with two prestigious awards July 25 at the Rotary District 5650 Conference, which comprises 45 clubs serving southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Rotary #14 was named Outstanding Large Club, and 2019-2020 club president, Mailani Veney, was honored with the Outstanding President award. Mick McKinley, who served as district governor for the recently concluded Rotary year, presented the honors.

McKinley shared, “As COVID-19 set in, Rotary #14 took the lead in moving weekly club meetings to an online format. During this transition, the club didn’t miss a single meeting. I checked with other Rotary district governors around the world and learned how unique this was. Rotary #14 has literally exhibited leadership for Rotarians around the world.”

In addition to her presidential duties through the club, Veney is the CEO of Kana Systems, an AI technology company serving military and defense customers. Under Veney’s leadership, the club set record numbers for new members and enhanced program offerings.