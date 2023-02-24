Lincoln Rotary Club 14 is seeking nominations by Tuesday, Feb. 28, for the 2023 Nebraskan of the Year.

The Rotary 14 Nebraskan of the Year award was established to honor and recognize the accomplishments of a Nebraskan who has distinguished himself or herself through service to others in keeping with ideals of Rotary International. To make your nomination, visit www.rotary14.org/noy.

Each year, one honoree from a statewide field of nominees is selected based on honesty, integrity and concern for others; service in charitable and civic causes; and leadership and significant accomplishments in his/her profession or volunteer activities.

Previous winners of the Nebraskan of the Year Award include: Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs Executive Director Judi gaiashkibos, Husker Volleyball Coach John Cook, businessman Anthony Messineo Jr., educator Dr. Martin Massengale, businessman and philanthropist Duane Acklie, former U.S. Congressman and Husker coach and athletic director Dr. Tom Osborne, former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, civil rights leader Leola Bullock and former Nebraska Gov. Charles Thone.

This year's event will take place Tuesday, April 25, at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.