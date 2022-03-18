Rotary 14 names gaiashkibos Nebraskan of the Year

Lincoln Rotary Club 14 has named Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, as 2022 Nebraskan of the Year. The award will be presented at a luncheon Tuesday, April 19,from noon to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 1040 P St.

The Rotary 14 Nebraskan of the Year award was established to honor and recognize the accomplishments of a Nebraskan who has distinguished himself or herself through service to others in keeping with ideals of Rotary International.

Each year, one honoree from a statewide field of nominees is selected based on honesty, integrity and concern for others; service in charitable and civic causes; and leadership and significant accomplishments in his/her profession or volunteer activities.

An enrolled member of the Ponca tribe, gaiashkibos has distinguished herself as a highly effective cultural mediator and bridge builder between government and the private sector. Through her work, she has promoted several successful legislative bills in Nebraska including LB154, which tasked an in-depth study of missing and murdered Native women and children in Nebraska, allowing for greater understanding of the scope and causes of this national problem. Recently, gaiashkibos championed a bill that authorized the renaming of Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, first celebrated on Oct. 11, 2021.

In 2017, gaiashkibos launched the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte Hospital Restoration Project. When completed, the restored hospital, built by America's first Native American physician, will provide health services to the Walthill, Nebraska community and celebrate her legacy. Gaiashkibos was instrumental in commissioning a sculpture of Dr. LaFlesche Picotte by nationally renowned artist Benjamin Victor that was dedicated on Nebraska’s Centennial Mall in Lincoln on Indigenous People's Day 2021.

Additionally, gaiashkibos led the effort to build national awareness of the landmark case of Ponca Chief Standing Bear through the installation of three sculptures in his image by artist Victor. They are placed at Nebraska’s Centennial Mall, on Ponca ancestral land along the Niobrara River in Nebraska and at Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

Gaiashkibos's commitment to education has led to numerous initiatives by the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, including the Sovereign Native Youth Leadership Camp and the Chief Standing Bear Scholarship Fund for Native American college students. She currently chairs the Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

For her accomplishments, gaiashkibos has received several honors including the Humanities Nebraska Sower Award, Nebraska Bar Association’s Laurie Smith Camp Integrity in Service Award, Lincoln’s Inspire Award for Excellence in Government Service and the NEBRASKAlander Award for her contributions to the state.

Previous honorees of Rotary 14's Nebraskan of the Year Award include businesswoman JoAnn Martin, Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, philanthropist and business leader Duane Acklie, former U. S. Congressman, Nebraska football coach and athletic director Dr. Tom Osborne, U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, civil rights leader Leola Bullock and businesswoman Alice Dittman.

To attend this year’s Nebraskan of the Year Award luncheon, visit https://rotary14.org/event/nebraskan-of-the-year--(noy)---apr--19/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0