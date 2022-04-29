Rotary 14 names gaiashkibos Nebraskan of the Year

Lincoln Rotary Club 14 honored Judi gaishkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, as Nebraskan of the Year at a luncheon April 19 at Embassy Suites.

Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird presented the award after sharing a number of gaiashkibos's achievements with an audience of more than 200.

An enrolled member of the Ponca tribe, gaiashkibos has distinguished herself as a highly effective cultural mediator and bridge builder between government and the private sector. Through her work, she promoted several successful legislative bills in Nebraska including LB 154, which tasked an in-depth study of missing and murdered Native women and children in Nebraska, allowing for greater understanding of the scope and causes of this national problem.

Recently, gaiashkibos championed a bill that authorized the renaming of Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day and Columbus Day, first celebrated on Oct. 11, 2021.

In 2017, gaiashkibos launched the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte Hospital Restoration Project. When completed, the restored hospital, built by America's first Native American physician, will provide health services to the Walthill, Nebraska community and celebrate her legacy. Gaiashkibos was instrumental in commissioning a sculpture of La Flesche Picotte by the nationally renowned artist Benjamin Victor that was dedicated on Nebraska’s Centennial Mall in Lincoln on Indigenous People's Day 2021.

Additionally, gaiashkibos led the effort to build national awareness of the landmark case of Ponca Chief Standing Bear through the installation of three sculptures in his image by artist Victor. They are placed at Nebraska’s Centennial Mall, on Ponca ancestral land along the Niobrara River in Nebraska and at Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

Gaiashkibos's commitment to education has led to numerous initiatives by the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, including the Sovereign Native Youth Leadership Camp and the Chief Standing Bear Scholarship Fund for Native American college students. She currently chairs the Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

In accepting the award, gaiashkibos shared some current projects and calls to action. She inspired the audience to help bring attention to the Genoa Indian School and locating the remains of students who were killed there. Additionally, gaiashkibos urged attendees to advocate for Nebraska schools with native mascot references to change their mascots.

The Nebraskan of the Year honor can be added to a long list of acknowledgments for gaiashkibos’s work. She has also received the Humanities Nebraska Sower Award, Nebraska Bar Association’s Laurie Smith Camp Integrity in Service Award, Lincoln’s Inspire Award for Excellence in Government Service and the NEBRASKAlander Award for her contributions to the state.

The Rotary 14 Nebraskan of the Year award was established to honor and recognize the accomplishments of a Nebraskan who has distinguished himself or herself through service to others in keeping with ideals of Rotary International.

Each year, one honoree from a statewide field of nominees is selected based on honesty, integrity and concern for others; service in charitable and civic causes; and leadership and significant accomplishments in his/her profession or volunteer activities.

