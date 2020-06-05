Rotary 14 celebrates 110 years in Lincoln

From the very beginning, Rotary has been about meeting and getting to know people outside of your inner circle—expanding horizons beyond your workplace, neighborhood or place of worship. Rotarians come together to solve problems while advancing understanding and goodwill. Each Rotary meeting provides members with the opportunity to interact with people and organizations in various sectors including business, education, industry, government and nonprofit. Through the club’s service work, Rotarians are touching lives, building relationships and celebrating what makes Lincoln a great city—all within a framework of doing good for all concerned.

Rotarian Art Knox has been part of Rotary 14 for more than half the life of the club. In celebration of the club’s anniversary, Knox shares how Rotary has shaped who he is.

“Rotary, for me, has been one of the many blessings in my life,” Knox says. “I have had continuous membership in Rotary 14 for 58 years—a testament to what Rotary and this club has meant to me. It has been a wonderful journey, giving me the opportunity to serve in many capacities and make friends all over the world. Put simply, Rotary has given meaning and purpose to my life. I am proud to be a Rotarian and proud to be a member of one of the finest clubs in the world—Rotary 14.”