Rotary 14 celebrates 110 years in Lincoln

Things were very different when Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary Club was founded. There were just over a dozen Rotary clubs in the world, all in the U.S.; a train trip from St. Louis to Lincoln could take a couple days, while driving by car took nearly a week; telegrams were $7 to $10 for a few words; and Lincoln’s population was 44,000. The year was 1910.
Rotary 14, as the club is now known, was the 14th Rotary club in the world. Its founding was initiated and encouraged by the relationship between two businessmen, one from St. Louis and the other from Lincoln. Interestingly enough, the club’s charter included 14 men, as Rotary was initially only open to men. When Rotary International later welcomed women, Lincoln’s Rotary Club 14 helped lead the way.
Today, commuting from St. Louis to Lincoln by plane takes about an hour, while driving by car takes just six hours, an email costs nothing, and Lincoln’s population has grown to approximately 300,000. As Rotary 14 celebrates its 110th anniversary on June 6, 2020, it is a vital part of a connected network of 35,000 clubs in over 200 countries (including three in Lincoln). The club’s membership comprises nearly 250 men and women members, ranking among the 100 largest clubs in the world. Rotary 14 boasts an average of more women Rotarians, as well as a lower average age, than the international average.
While a great deal about Rotary has changed, its founding principles and motto of “Service Above Self” have remained the same.
From the very beginning, Rotary has been about meeting and getting to know people outside of your inner circle—expanding horizons beyond your workplace, neighborhood or place of worship. Rotarians come together to solve problems while advancing understanding and goodwill. Each Rotary meeting provides members with the opportunity to interact with people and organizations in various sectors including business, education, industry, government and nonprofit. Through the club’s service work, Rotarians are touching lives, building relationships and celebrating what makes Lincoln a great city—all within a framework of doing good for all concerned.
Rotarian Art Knox has been part of Rotary 14 for more than half the life of the club. In celebration of the club’s anniversary, Knox shares how Rotary has shaped who he is.
“Rotary, for me, has been one of the many blessings in my life,” Knox says. “I have had continuous membership in Rotary 14 for 58 years—a testament to what Rotary and this club has meant to me. It has been a wonderful journey, giving me the opportunity to serve in many capacities and make friends all over the world. Put simply, Rotary has given meaning and purpose to my life. I am proud to be a Rotarian and proud to be a member of one of the finest clubs in the world—Rotary 14.”
As for solving special challenges in the community, Rotary 14 has a rich history of leadership on a local, national and global level. For example, in the club’s infancy, Rotarians saw the need for a community hospital and led the way in raising money to aid in the development of Lincoln General Hospital.
Dave Livingston, current president of Rotary 14’s Foundation, sheds light on the undertaking.
“Rotary Club 14 was not even eight years old when a flu pandemic descended over the globe,” he says. “For two years, from Europe to the Arctic and from the Pacific islands to Lincoln, Nebraska, over 500 million people were stricken and up to 100 million died, many right here in Lincoln. Unlike most flu epidemics, which attack the weak and vulnerable, this virus attacked healthy, young adults with ferocity, and for those who succumbed, death came harshly, if quickly. But in Lincoln, not a single soul suffered or died in a community hospital because Lincoln had no community hospital. Community leaders in Rotary felt Lincoln needed a hospital, and in 1920 they went to work convincing city leaders of the critical need, and that if Rotarians would lead the funding drive that their efforts would be matched by the city.”
Throughout the years, Rotary 14 continues to be actively involved in providing support for community causes and lending a helping hand. From serving meals to the city’s hungry, reaching out to help youth in the classroom, or supporting improvement projects for area parks, Rotarians are on the move. Community members can see Rotary 14’s work near the intersection of 27th Street and Capitol Parkway including the Sunken Garden’s gazebo, Antelope Park’s drinking fountain, Elliott Elementary School’s playground, and the Seniors’ Strolling Park near the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Other big things are in the works for that part of Lincoln.
On an international level, Rotary 14 connects with clubs from around the world to partner on global projects including drilling water wells in Africa, developing and equipping medical clinics in developing nations, and providing immunizations to eradicate polio. Rotary 14’s members have generously donated $250,000 toward the polio eradication effort.
Rotarians Sharon and Dan Wherry have not only participated in many local service activities, but have been very involved on the international front. Sharon notes, “We participated in polio immunization in Bangladesh and worked at our District Orphanage/Water Well Project in Zambia. Twenty-five years of ‘Service Above Self’ has never felt SO good!”
Another club member, Allen Beermann, recalls the opportunity he had to attend the very first Rotary meeting in China more than 30 years ago.
Additionally, Rotary 14 has sponsored an international study exchange program, welcoming high school and college students, as well as young professionals from their home countries in Europe, Asia, the South Pacific and South America. Similarly, Rotary 14 has provided the opportunity for Lincoln community members to immerse themselves in the partnering exchange country’s culture while abroad.
In fact, Regina Werum, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an active Rotary 14 member, was leading an international exchange in her home country of Germany when COVID-19 hit, and she had to send her students back to Nebraska.
Werum shared, “I joined because even though I’d only lived in Lincoln for a year or so, I’d already met several members of the club. That told me that Rotary 14 was a very accessible and open club, and I kept coming across it in the news, ever present in the community. It struck me as a great example of the power of collective goals and engagement. Individually, any one of us is bound to have little impact. But as a group, we can and do make a difference for the community at large—the sum is bigger than its parts.”
While Rotary 14 may be 110 years old, its relevancy today is highlighted by club members remaining active in their service to Lincoln. Former club president Jennifer Brinkman led a Rotary International challenge to plant a tree for every member (that’s more than 1.2 million trees). Brinkman rallied all three Lincoln clubs to plant more than 400 trees in parks across the city.
Projects led by Rotary 14 span across multiple service areas. Educationally, the club distributes dictionaries to every Lincoln fourth grader, adopted Everett Elementary School and its surrounding neighborhood, mentors youth through TeamMates, provides scholarships for high school seniors, and hosts an international student picnic at the start of the school year for high school and college students studying abroad in Nebraska.
Helping those in need, the club serves meals at The Gathering Place, provides training to end human trafficking and rings bells for the Salvation Army.
Professionally, the club salutes an outstanding Lincoln business each year, hosts a business networking day and honors a Rotarian of the Year.
Rotary 14 has proven that people want social ties with meaningful objectives. Club members come from nearly every aspect of our community, they call one another friends, and they truly exhibit the Rotary International motto of “Service Above Self.” As Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward noted, “I love getting to know people better who I have known professionally. Now they have become my friends. The support we give the community and each other in our work lives and personal lives when needed is truly second to none.”
What started because of a friendship between two businessmen from St. Louis and Lincoln has certainly brought a great deal of good to our community, and members of the club show no signs of slowing down as they plan for the next 110 years. Big plans are in the making.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!