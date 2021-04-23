Rotarians unite to help the hungry

Over 100,000 meals were provided by Rotary members from across Nebraska and a slice of Western Iowa as a result of a campaign coordinated by the leaders of the 75 clubs involved.

“We felt it was something we could do as Rotarians,” said Roxy Orr, District 5650 governor of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa clubs, and herself a member of the Omaha Suburban club. “I’m so proud of our members who donated.”

Orr contacted her counterpart for Western Nebraska, Bob Taylor, District 5630 governor, and together they initiated an effort to raise funds for the food banks serving Nebraska and a bit of Western Iowa.

“I was thrilled at how our members contributed, not just their money, but their time as well,” noted Taylor. “We have a very active food distribution effort in our district that includes USDA Hot Meals USA in addition to the Food Bank for the Heartland.”

The joint Rotary undertaking, which included an appeal to some 2,900 Rotary members, ended up in the record book.

“The campaign was extremely successful,” said Nick Long of the Food Bank for the Heartland. “This was the second-largest virtual food drive for our organization.”