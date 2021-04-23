Rotarians unite to help the hungry

Over 100,000 meals were provided by Rotary members from across Nebraska and a slice of Western Iowa as a result of a campaign coordinated by the leaders of the 75 clubs involved.
“We felt it was something we could do as Rotarians,” said Roxy Orr, District 5650 governor of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa clubs, and herself a member of the Omaha Suburban club. “I’m so proud of our members who donated.”
Orr contacted her counterpart for Western Nebraska, Bob Taylor, District 5630 governor, and together they initiated an effort to raise funds for the food banks serving Nebraska and a bit of Western Iowa.
“I was thrilled at how our members contributed, not just their money, but their time as well,” noted Taylor. “We have a very active food distribution effort in our district that includes USDA Hot Meals USA in addition to the Food Bank for the Heartland.”
The joint Rotary undertaking, which included an appeal to some 2,900 Rotary members, ended up in the record book.
“The campaign was extremely successful,” said Nick Long of the Food Bank for the Heartland. “This was the second-largest virtual food drive for our organization.”
Because the Heartland agency covers so much of Nebraska, the largest share of the funds raised went to provide meals across greater Nebraska.
“Since our work began in 1982,” said Scott Young of the Food Bank of Lincoln, “We have received exceptional support from Rotarians throughout our 16-county service area. The pandemic has caused so many households to be under extreme financial stress, and Food Banks and our agency’s school partners have been a source of relief for so many Nebraskans and Iowans.”
Orr decided to pursue the fundraising effort in December, and Taylor quickly agreed for the first ever statewide Rotary effort. As a result, $35,340 was raised through donations by Rotary members and matching district funds from both districts.
As Orr noted, “Our clubs not only helped raise money, but members have been boots on the ground helping in local pantries, meal programs and delivering meals. These contributions of our time, talent and treasure truly make a difference.”
